North Rock Creek falls in first round of state

The North Rock Creek volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to top-ranked Victory Christian last Friday in the first round of the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament played at Shawnee High School.

Victory Christian swept all three sets by scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-9.

Victory Christian went on to capture the state championship on Saturday by claiming a 3-2 victory over Regent Prep in the semifinals and a 3-2 triumph over Lincoln Christian in the finals.

In the first-round match, NRC's Chloe Kasterke recorded eight kills, 12 assists and five digs. Teammate Chloe Carter registered seven kills and seven digs to go with one ace, one block assist and one solo block.

Also for the Cougars, Abi Smith totaled five kills, 12 assists and five digs to go with a block assist and solo block. Sydney Balmes contributed six digs and Lily Herron added two aces.

NRC finished the season at 20-12 and a No. 8 state ranking.