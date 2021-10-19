Oklahoma Baptist's Leatherland GAC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist senior standout Malia Leatherland was named the Great American Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

It’s the sixth time in her career that she has earned the accolade.

Last week, the outside hitter from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma helped lead the Bison to a pair of 3-0 wins against Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas. Those victories boosted No. 22 OBU’s record to 14-3 and 7-2 in the GAC.

Leatherland tallied a team-high 21 kills and connected on a respectable .333 attack mark. She also contributed defensively with 17 digs. Her best performance came against Arkansas-Monticello when she notched 14 kills and 11 digs for her fourth double-double of the season.

So far this season, Leatherland is the conference leader in points (3.72 p/s) and is third in kills (3.28).

The Bison will return to action on Thursday when it visits Henderson State for a 5:30 p.m. match.