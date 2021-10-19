Oklahoma Baptist receiver Cornell GAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - The Great American Conference announced wideout Josh Cornell the Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

This is the first time Cornell has garnered the weekly recognition in his career.

Cornell could not be contained last Saturday as he hauled in five passes for four touchdowns and 105 yards against East Central. The receiver led a Bison squad that produced 574 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns in their 47-20 thumping of ECU.

The Texan's four touchdowns break the all-time Bison single-game record of three, set by Keilahn Harris earlier this season. Cornell's previous career-best was two, which he has matched five times throughout his OBU career.

The redshirt-junior becomes the all-time Oklahoma Baptist leader in career touchdown receptions with 21, after needing just one to eclipse Josh Pettijohn's (2015-18) 17 coming into last weekend.

Cornell has had quite the season through seven games, accounting for 49 receptions, 570 yards, and nine scores. His nine touchdown catches are tied for third in the country and tied for second in the GAC. The receiver's total receptions rank 10th in the nation and third in the league.

The honor makes it the fifth time this season that a Bison player has been recognized with at least one of the GAC weekly awards.