Chandler's Greenfield, Meeker's Gabbert Co-Male Athletes of the Week

Chandler High School and Meeker High School football players Jarin Greenfield and Ty Gabbert were named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Area Male Co-Athletes of the Week for Oct. 6-11.

Tecumseh softball player Serenity Jacoway was selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri County Area Female Athlete of the Week for that same time period.

Greenfield was honored after having a do-it-all performance in Chandler's 24-6 victory over Millwood.

He caught 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the football, Greenfield posted seven tackles, including two for lost yards and one pass interception. He also kicked a 30-yard field goal, was perfect on 3-of-3 extra-point kicks, had three punts which totaled 117 yards and had five kickoffs which led to 150 total yards.

Gabbert completed 13-of-14 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns in Meeker's 59-12 rout of Star Spencer.

Jacoway helped guide the Lady Savages to a runner-up finish in the Class 4A State Fast Pitch Tournament this past weekend.

She batted .556 with three runs scored while hitting in the leadoff spot. Jacoway also went 2-1 from the pitcher's circle with a 2.07 earned run average with 16 strikeouts and only four walks in the three games as Tecumseh beat Harrah 7-3 and Tuttle 5-4 before falling to Lone Grove 3-2 in the finals.