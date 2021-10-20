Oklahoma Baptist's White, Williams nab soccer honors

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist’s Hannah White and Maddison Williams were chosen as Great American Conference Soccer Players of the Week on Tuesday.

For White, a senior midfielder, it is her third Offensive Player of the Week honor this fall and fourth of her career. Williams, a junior defender, picked up her second career accolade with this week’s selection.

During two victories last week against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State, White tallied a goal and an assist for three points. Those totals moved her season tally to six goals and 13 points. Those marks rank fourth in the GAC this season.

Williams helped patrol a back line that surrendered a single goal in those same two contests.

Maybe her most impactful performance came against SWOSU. In that 2-0 Bison win, she helped key a defensive effort that limited the Bulldogs to a mere one shot on goal.

Furthermore, in seven GAC games played, Williams has helped OBU's defense by holding opponents to three goals. That's a GAC best as is the team's goals against average mark (0.43).

Oklahoma Baptist returns to the pitch on Thursday when it visits Harding for a 5 p.m. match.