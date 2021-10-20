Prague fast pitch players nab postseason awards

PRAGUE – Seven members of the Prague High School fast pitch softball team received all-conference and all-district recognition for 2021, it was recently announced.

Senior Demi Manning was selected as First-Team All-District, District Co-Offensive Player of the Year and All-66 Conference.

Also making earning honors were Tessa Cooper, Lexsey Trevizo, Kailey Rich, Kennedi Watkins, Kinsey Rice and Jaylee Friend.

Manning, a third baseman, batted .420 with a pair of home runs, one triple, 14 doubles, 24 runs batted in and 26 runs scored with a .477 on-base percentage, 640 slugging percentage and .940 slugging percentage.

Cooper, a junior, was named First Team All-District and All-Conference. She pitched 153 2/3 innings with an 18-13 record and a 3.89 earned run average. She struck out 159 batters and walked 74. Offensively, she batted . 362 with three homers, five doubles, 24 RBIs and 30 runs scored. She also owned a .471 on-base percentage, .511 slugging percentage and a .981 fielding percentage while also playing first base and left field in addition to pitching.

Trevizo, a sophomore left fielder and second baseman, was chosen First Team All-District utility and was an honorable mention all-conference with a .344 batting average to go with three homers, three triples, six doubles, 21 runs batted in and 23 runs scored.

Rich was a First-Team All-District utility player and an honorable mention all-conference honoree. The sophomore second baseman and pitcher, hit .291 with one triple, three doubles, 18 RBIs and 28 runs scored. She also had a 4-1 pitching record with a 2.33 ERA while striking out 39 batters while walking only five.

Watkins was First-Team All-District utility and honorable mention all-conference. The senior left fielder, batted .282 with four doubles, 14 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

Rice made Second Team All-District and was all-conference. The sophomore catcher and right fielder, hit .354 with one home run, two triples, four doubles, 23 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Friend, a junior center fielder and first baseman, made Second Team All-District. She batted .337 with six doubles, 17 RBIs and 27 runs scored.