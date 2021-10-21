Asher softball trio make all-conference

ASHER – Three members of the Asher High School softball squad – Kaythryn Dixson, Alexis Johnston and Alexis Francis – were named All-Red, White and Blue Conference for the 2021 season.

Dixson, a senior catcher, had a .485 batting average with two home runs, eight doubles and 25 runs batted in.

Johnston, a sophomore third baseman, hit .394 with six triples, four doubles and 19 runs batted in.

Francis, a junior shortstop, batted .311 with one homer, four triples, four doubles and 15 RBIs.

The Class B Lady Indians owned a 14-10 record in 2021.