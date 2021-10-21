Much on the line as Shawnee hosts Coweta

The Shawnee Wolves face their stiffest District 5A-3 challenge Friday night as they entertain the 6-1 Coweta Tigers at 7 p.m. at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Coweta reeled off six straight victories to open the season but were on the short end of a 33-2 score to top-ranked McAlester last Thursday night to fall to 3-1 in district play.

Plenty is on the line Friday including a shot at a district title and a chance of earning a first-round home playoff berth.

Despite the Coweta loss to McAlester, Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton certainly has enough to be concerned with in regard to the Tigers.

“They are really talented and solid all over. They have a good scheme with a lot of formations,” said Sexton. “They are not going to beat themselves.”

Guiding the Coweta attack is 6-foot, 3-inch, 195-pound senior quarterback Gage Hamm, who has completed 70-of-125 passes for 1,083 yards and 15 touchdowns with only one interception this season. He has also carried the ball 61 carries for 266 yards and four more scores.

“They have a quarterback who can run, pass and option. He's big, tall, fast and has all the tools of a really good quarterback. Their team goes as their quarterback goes,” Sexton said.

Another concern, according to Sexton, is 5-10, 170 junior receiver Mason Ford, who has 32 catches on the season for 459 yards and six touchdowns. Ford has also rushed for 184 yards on 18 carries and scored one TD.

“Their No. 1 (Ford) is one of the most explosive receivers, who is really fast and a good route runner,” said Sexton.

Also figuring into the Tiger attack is 6-1 junior William Mason, who has netted 562 yards on 80 carries and has scored seven touchdowns.

“Defensively, they are extremely sound,” Sexton said. “They are always where they are supposed to be. They're good tacklers and cover well. They are solid or above average at every position.”

Shawnee, 4-3 overall and 4-0 in the district, trounced Tulsa East Central 43-10 last Thursday to stay unbeaten in district play.

Jaylon Orange accounted for 225 yards of offense with two rushing touchdowns of 50 and 27 yards and one passing to Brandon Griffis for the Wolves against the Cardinals. Teammate Landon Davis-Barkus netted 148 yards on just six carries and a pair of touchdowns, one of which was 72 yards in length. Samuel Anderson also had a 1-yard TD run for Shawnee.

“We ran the ball really well. With Landon Davis-Barkus he had low carries with productive play,” said Sexton. “Our offensive line blocked well and we've had good quarterback play. Our defense played well at times. We're trying to get better each week in the secondary with our younger guys.”

Other area games Friday night include:

*Chandler (4-3, 3-1) at Meeker (3-4, 2-2)

*Bethel (6-1, 3-1) at Lexington (3-4, 2-2)

*Tecumseh (1-6, 0-4) at Harrah (5-2, 3-1)

*Star Spencer (2-5, 0-4) at Prague (6-1, 3-1)

*Seminole (6-1, 2-1) at Westville (6-2, 2-2)

*Perkins-Tryon (5-2, 3-1) at McLoud (1-6, 0-4)

*North Rock Creek (3-5) at Watonga (5-2, 1-2)