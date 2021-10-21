Tecumseh's Jacoway, Bingham achieve high district honors

TECUMSEH – Tecumseh High School's Serenity Jacoway was named District 4A-2 Fast Pitch Softball Player of the Year and teammate Emily Bingham was selected as Offensive Player of the Year, it was recently announced.

Jacoway, a sophomore pitcher, and Bingham, a senior first baseman, were joined by three other Lady Savages – freshman catcher Jessi Hull, junior shortstop Bristin Hayes and junior third baseman Katelyn Fleming – on the All-District 4A-2 Team.

Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan was chosen District 4A-2 Coach of the Year after the Lady Savages finished 34-5 and were Class 4A state runners-up.

Jacoway, from the circle, posted a 32-5 record with a 1.15 earned run average. In 207 innings this season, she recorded 232 strikeouts to only 46 walks. Offensively, Jacoway had an impressive .462 batting average with one home run, 12 doubles, 33 runs batted in and 31 runs scored while hitting in the leadoff spot for Tecumseh.

Bingham batted .455 with a team-best four homers, three triples, 13 doubles and a team-high 43 runs batted in. She shared the team lead in triples and doubles.

Hull hit .422 with a pair of home runs, three triples, 12 doubles and 41 RBIs (second on the squad) and 11 runs scored.

Hayes batted .365 with one home run, three triples, seven doubles, 30 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

Fleming owned a .393 batting average with two triples, 13 doubles, 35 RBIs and 28 runs scored