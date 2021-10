MEEKER – Two members of the Meeker High School fastpitch softball team – Icle Brewer and Katlin Alford - were named to the Class 3A, All-District 4 First Team for 2021.

Brewer batted .500 as a catcher and was also selected to the All-66 Conference Team.

Alford hit .343 while also making the All-66 Conference Team as a utility player.