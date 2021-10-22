Seminole softball players earn all-district, all-conference

SEMINOLE – Seminole's Natalia Sewell, Reese Street and Holli Ladd achieved Class 4A All-District 2 honors for 2021, it was recently announced.

Sewell, Reese Street and Ladd not only earned all-district honors, but each were All-66 Conference honorees as well.

Sewell batted .342 with one home run, four triples and eight doubles. As a pitcher, she had a 2.00 earned run average with 214 strikeouts to go with a .971 fielding percentage in nabbing all-district and all-conference accolades.

Reese Street, playing third base for the Lady Chieftains, batted .458 with six triples, eight doubles and 24 stolen bases. She also had a .900 fielding percentage at the hot corner in capturing all-district and all-conference awards.

Ladd, an outfielder, hit .408 with one home run, two triples, eight doubles and 14 stolen bases. She also owned a 1.000 fielding percentage in earning all-district honors as an outfielder and honorable mention all-conference.

Two other Seminole players – Sierra Patterson and Levi Ary – picked up honorable mention all-district and all-conference honors. Patterson batted .367 with two homers and 12 stolen bases to go with a 902 fielding percentage as a utility player. Ary, a first baseman, hit .327 and owned a .962 fielding percentage.

Two Lady Chieftains – Amerikus Street and Addison Hill – nabbed conference awards. Amerikus Street was all-conference with a .319 batting average, .800 fielding percentage and 21 stolen bases. Hill, an honorable mention all-conference, batted .342 with one homer, one triple and five doubles to go with a .983 fielding percentage.

Seminole finished the season at 16-12.