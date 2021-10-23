Coweta hands Shawnee its first district loss

Big plays from Coweta and turnovers by Shawnee were too much for the Wolves to overcome Friday night as they suffered their first District 5A-3 loss of the season, 41-13 at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Shawnee, 4-4 overall and 4-1 in the district, had won four straight heading into Friday's game after getting off to an 0-3 start in non-district games.

Coweta, 7-1 and 4-1, scored off their first two possessions of the game and eventually cruised on to a 34-7 halftime advantage.

The Tigers took control early, behind the passing of senior quarterback Gage Hamm, who was 13-of-19 for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone. Hamm twice hooked up with Mason Ford on TD passes of 33 and 12 yards. He also fired scoring passes of 55 yards to Cade Denton and 28 yards to Lo Lo Bell.

“In the first half, early on, there was some confusion in the secondary with our young guys and we lost one of our senior safeties to injury,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “We've just got to keep getting better. We didn't get enough turnovers and we gave away too many.”

The Wolves had three turnovers in the game – two fumbles and an interception.

Coweta, coming off its first loss of the season last week to McAlester (33-2), appeared to get back on track, quickly scoring on the third offensive play of the game – Hamm's 55-yard connection with Denton. On the Tigers' next series they once again scored on the third play – Hamm's 33-yard pass to Ford.

“Coweta is a really good football team – offensively, defensively and special teams. They're solid at every position,” Sexton said. “I don't know if I saw a wink link out there.”

After the Tigers jumped out to the 14-0 lead, Shawnee responded with its only first-half touchdown, an 83-yard drive, capped by Jaylon Orange's 33-yard keeper with 3:06 left in the opening period. The extra point by Rhett Neese was good, pulling the Wolves within 14-7.

Orange finished with 113 yards on 16 carries. On that one series, Orange had 77 of those yards, including a 19-yard sprint and a pair of 9-yard runs.

Shawnee didn't get on the board again until there was 3:39 remaining in the game when Kasen Rogers, playing quarterback, scored off a 10-yard run. Key plays of the drive were an 11-yard scramble by Rogers, a 12-yard pass from Rogers to Bauer Brittain, a big 34-yard connection from Rogers to Kayden Shaw and a 13-yard scamper by Landon Davis-Barkus.

“Karsen is starting to learn a little. He's got a pistol for an arm...a big strong arm,” said Sexton.

Despite some defensive woes, the Wolves did receive an outstanding defensive effort from senior linebacker Sam Anderson, who registered two quarterback sacks in the third quarter and had at least one other tackle for no gain in the first period.

“Sam played extremely well. Everything we ask him to do, he does to the best of his ability and does it well,” Sexton said.

Clinging to the 14-7 lead through one quarter, Coweta scored on all three of its second-quarter possessions in establishing a 34-7 cushion at the break.

The first scoring drive resulted in Hamm's 12-yard touchdown toss to Ford on a fourth-and-seven situation. The second scoring drive came after a Shawnee fumble near midfield which led to Will Mason's 1-yard scoring run and the third TD came on the last play of the half when Hamm passed to Ford, who scooted down the right sideline for the 28-yard touchdown.