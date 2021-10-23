Oklahoma Baptist smashes Ouachita Baptist in volleyball

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Friday night’s Great American Conference volleyball game for No. 23 Oklahoma Baptist turned out to be a mismatch as it rolled Ouachita Baptist 3-0 at the Sturgis Physical Education Center.

OBU (16-3 overall, 9-2 in the GAC) hit .337, served up seven aces and totaled nine blocks which included 18 block assists. The Bison defense ended up holding the hosts to a .086 attack mark.

Sophomore D’Erricka Frierson led the way with a season-high 12 kills while Avery Hellmuth contributed all over the court with six kills, four aces and five blocks. Additionally, Kaylee Buell had team-highs in assists (29) and digs (11).

First-set action brought a 25-17 OBU victory. Leading 10-8, Buell and Taneyah Brown linked up for a kill which sparked a 7-1 stretch. Buell added a few points of her own after that and Taryn Weber ended the spurt with a kill to make the score 17-9. OBU hit .400 in that set with just four errors on 25 attacks.

The Bison were even better in the second stanza. They notched 24 attacks and had just a single error to go with 11 kills. Frierson paced the green and gold’s offense with five kills and a block assist as OBU went up as many as 13 points (23-10) following a kill by Destiny AbuBakir-Temple. By set’s end, it was 25-13.

There were a couple of runs by both squads before the Bison prevailed in the third. In fact, Ouachita had leads of 15-13 and 25-24, however, it could not keep back OBU. Down a point late, Frierson tied things up at 25 following her 11th kill of the night. Two sequences later, the sophomore closed the match with another kill, this time on an assist by Rylen Moore.

Winners of five straight, the Bison will return home Thursday at 7 p.m. when they face Northwestern Oklahoma State at Noble Complex.