Prague slams Star Spencer, 53-14

PRAGUE – The Prague Red Devils piled up 545 total yards of offense and scored 40 first-half points on their way to a 53-14 thumping of Star Spencer Friday night in District 2A-2 play.

Trip Davis and Trevor McGinnis each rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Trip Davis carried the ball just four times for 147 yards and the two scores and McGinnis had only five carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns with one 2-point conversion.

Prague also received a 53-yard TD run from Brayden Davis while Ethan Rich, Peyton Ezell and Xzavier Thornton each had a scoring run as well

Trip Davis completed just two passes in six attempts as Aiden Auld caught a pair of passes for 92 yards.

Star Spencer was limited to 25 yards rushing on 22 tries. However, the Bobcats were 28-of-32 for 221 yards in the passing department. They were picked off three times by the Red Devil defense.

Prague, 7-1 and 4-1, hits the road Friday for a key district clash at Jones before closing out the regular season at home on Nov. 5 against Lincoln County rival Chandler.