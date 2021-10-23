Street Show in Seminole road victory

WESTVILLE – Braxton Street scored five touchdowns – three off pass receptions and two off punt returns – Friday night as the Seminole Chieftains rolled to a 42-8 rout of Westville in District 3A-3 action.

Seminole locked up a playoff spot with the win and now takes aim at a host berth for the first round of postseason play.

Street finished the game with five catches for 126 yards, including scoring receptions of 24, 35 and 19 yards. His punt returns for touchdowns were 60 yards and 86 yards in length.

Chieftain quarterback Vcake Wassana was 10-of-12 passing for 175 yards and the three scoring aerials to Street.

Seminole, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the district, had 326 yards of offense with 151 coming on the ground in 27 attempts.

The only other Chieftain touchdown was the first in the game off a 26-yard run from Jason Batiste. Brendan Rodriquez booted the extra point for a 7-0 Seminole advantage in the opening quarter.

Then the Street Show started.

Wassana hooked up with Street for a 24-yard score as Rodriquez tacked on the PAT to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.

Then in the second period, the Wassana-to-Street connection continued. Wassana passed to Street for a 35-yard touchdown, before Rodriquez kicked the extra point. Later in the second, Wassana tossed to Street for a 19-yard TD and the Rodriquez PAT hiked the Seminole cushion to 28-0.

The Chieftains then closed out their scoring with 14 more points in the third quarter, the first off Street's 60-yard punt return and the second off an 86-yard return of a punt as Rodriquez booted both extra points which led to a 42-0 Seminole advantage.

Westville, 6-3 and 2-3, picked up its only score in the fourth quarter off a 1-yard run and then picked up the 2-point conversion.

The Chieftains are at home Friday to face Locust Grove at 7:30 p.m. Seminole then closes out the regular season on Nov. 5 at Sequoyah Tahlequah.