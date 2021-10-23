Tecumseh drops 42-19 contest at Harrah

HARRAH – Harrah received three touchdown runs from Nolan Boone and two from Nick Moore as the Panthers knocked off the Tecumseh Savages 42-19 Friday night in District 4A-2 play.

The loss overshadowed a stellar performance from Tecumseh's Dylan Graham, who accounted for 158 yards of offense, recorded a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.

Graham carried the ball nine times for 102 yards and had scoring runs of 10 and 1 yards and he also caught two passes for 56 yards.

Chad Wynne, who finished with 43 yards rushing on nine attempts, had the other Savage TD on a 4-yard run.

Harrah, which generated 476 yards of offense, led 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at halftime before Tecumseh got on the board in the third quarter off Graham's 10-yard run.

It was 35-6 through three quarters. The Savages pulled within 35-12 on Graham's 1-yard scoring plunge in the fourth. But Boone's 10-yard run extended the Panther advantage to 42-12.

Wynne's 4-yard touchdown run and Graham's PAT pulled Tecumseh within 42-19 but it was too little, too late.

The Savages nearly matched Harrah's offensive yard total at 467.

Quarterback Monte Valois was 15-of-31 passing for 281 yards. Jaxon Meyers caught three passes for 58 yards. Graham had two receptions for 56 yards and Brynnen Epperley had four grabs for 43 yards.

Tecumseh's Wyatt England, Jace Frazier and Meyers, like Graham, each had a tackle for loss and Conner Barksdale, also like Graham, had a fumble recovery.

Marquan Krush compiled six solo tackles and nine assisted stops and England ended up with four solos and nine assisted efforts.

The Savages, 1-7 and 0-5, are home for the final time this season on Friday as they take on Classen SAS at 7 p.m. Tecumseh closes out the season on Nov. 5 at John Marshall. The game will played in Oklahoma City's Taft Stadium.