Bethel blasts Lexington, 44-7

LEXINGTON – Bryce Tapley threw a pair of touchdown passes to John Gordon and the Bethel defense had a pair of scores as the Wildcats crushed Lexington 44-7 Friday in District 2A-3 action.

Bethel, 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the district, cranked out 375 yards of total offense with 204 coming through the air. Meanwhile, the Wildcat defense stymied the Bulldogs, who totaled just 11 yards of offense.

Lexington was picked off three times as Tyler McKinney and Gage Porter each had interception returns for touchdowns. McKinney's return was for 38 yards and Porter's pick went for 22. Corey Metscher also had an interception which didn't result in a TD but went for 48 yards.

Tapley was 6-of-9 passing for the 204 yards as Gordon made three catches for 152 yards and the two scores as Bethel clinched a playoff berth.

In the rushing department, Metscher had 19 carries for 134 yards and a 6-yard TD run. Brady Lower added an 8-yard touchdown run as he had only three carries for 20 yards.

The Wildcat defense compiled 10 tackles for losses to go along with a pair of quarterback sacks.

John Allred and TJ Ramsey each had two tackles for loss while Tise Ramey, Dominick Contreras, Michael Parsons, Brayden McGinty, Dally Trussell and Reagan Curry had one apiece. Ramsey and Connor Hall each recorded a sack.

Bethel led 17-0 through one quarter, 37-0 at halftime and 44-0 through three quarters in dominating fashion.

The Wildcats opened the scoring on Tapley's 66-yard scoring pass to Gordon and Luke Drew's extra point made it 7-0. Bethel then upped the count to 10-0 on a 23-yard Gabriel Palomares 23-yard field goal. Then McKinney's interception return and Drew PAT made it 17-0 before the first quarter concluded.

Bethel went up 24-0 in the second after Tapley's 73-yard scoring connection with Jordon and Drew's point-after kick. Brady Lower's 8-yard touchdown run and Drew extra point made it 31-0. Then before halftime, Porter's pickoff resulted in another Wildcat TD as the PAT failed, making it 37-0.

Metscher's 6-yard touchdown run and Drew kick wrapped up the Bethel scoring in the third period.

The Wildcats are back in action Thursday at home against Community Christian in a critical district showdown. Both teams are vying for a home playoff berth. Following Thursday's game, Bethel plays at Purcell on Nov. 5 to close out the regular season in another important district clash.