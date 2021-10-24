Chandler spoils Meeker 'Senior Night'

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER – The Meeker Bulldogs had their Senior Night spoiled Friday by the Chandler Lions as they dropped the District 2A-2 game, 48-16.

Chandler came out firing on all cylinders as they took the early lead with senior Kaden Jones under center. Jones was 5-of-10 with 57 yards passing and had four carries for 32 yards and notched up two touchdowns on the night.

The Lion offense racked up 518 total yards on the night with 461 of them coming on the ground. Chandler split the 44 carries among six guys.

Leading rusher Casmen Hill had 17 carries for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Carson Clagg followed with 10 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Freshman Ty Garver touched the ball a total of seven times for 62 yards. Rounding out the carries and touchdowns for the Lions were sophomore Alec Jackson, who had three carries for 13 yards and a touchdown and senior Jarin Greenfield, who had a single carry for 49 yards that resulted in a touchdown.

It looked as though Chandler was going to walk away with the game. The Lions put up 28 unanswered points in the first half.

Then in the third, the Bulldogs showed a glimpse of life as they marched the ball downfield and scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion of their own.

Chandler didn't slow up as the Lions put up 20 more points, bringing the score to 48-8 at the end of the third quarter.

Meeker didn't go down without a fight as it continued to play hard, but in the end Chandler was too much for the young Bulldogs.

Meeker junior quarterback Ty Gabbert was 15-of-28 passing on the night with one touchdown and three interceptions. Gabbert also used his legs and notched up nine carries for 25 yards while scoring one of the Bulldogs' two touchdowns.

Senior Keavin Grady had 10 carries for 86 yards, had a 2-point conversion run and ended up with four receptions for 64 yards.

Sophomore Kayde Massey racked up three catches for 20 yards with one touchdown and a 2-point conversion in the loss.

Next up for Meeker is an away game at Crossings Christian for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Chandler will be at home with Kellyville for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.