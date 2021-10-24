NRC's Coody second at regional; Seminole third as a team

HENRYETTA – North Rock Creek's Jordan Coody took second place while the Seminole High School boys' cross country team was third in the team standings in the Class 4A regional meet on Saturday.

Coody clocked in at 17:35.56 which was 37 seconds off the pace set by Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick (16:48.69). NRC finished ninth in the team standings.

Seminole placed three runners in the top 18. Josh Armstrong finished ninth in 18:41.97. Connor Childs was 12th in 18:49.23 and Yuro Sewell ended up 18th in 19:19.86.

Also competing from Seminole were: Riley Khalil, 25th in 19:43.28; Kadin Marshall, 36th in 20:21.61; Aaron Miller, 44th in 21:08.16 and Trevor Steinle, 59th in 22:14.62.

For North Rock Creek, Elijah Bloyed finished 29th in 19:54.49; Rocky Hobia, 45th in 21:10.73; Tate Conner, 74th in 23:25.67; Josh Robertson, 76th in 23:39.86; Will Lake, 78th in 23:54.11 and Riley Motrych, 81st in 24:39.24.

Seminole eighth, NRC 11th

in 2-mile girls' event

Seminole's Leah Choate took 12th place with a time of 13:59 to fuel the Lady Chieftain effort.

Also running for Seminole were: Gloria Deatherage, 27th in 14:44.52; Gabbi Howard, 45th in 15:29.45; Kaylyn Cotner, 66th in 16:51.88; Mackenzie McIntosh, 67th in 17:01.29; Marin Adams, 68th in 17:07.88 and Natalie Choate, 79th in 18:47.35.

Kaleigh Strange's finish of 40th was the best for North Rock Creek as she covered the 2-mile distance in 15:20.22. Also competing for the Lady Cougars were: Aubree Gonzales, 58th in 16:13.37; Hailey Rice, 60th in 16:22.68; Grace Wiley, 65th in 16:51.67; Katie Jones, 76th in 18:29.59; Felicia Hankins, 77th in 18:38.92 and Kimberly Bynum, 81st in 24:36.46.