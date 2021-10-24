Oklahoma Baptist captures overtime thriller against Southeastern

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Saturday night will be a night remembered on Bison Hill for many years to come. At the conclusion of Homecoming weekend, in front of 3,200-plus, the Oklahoma Baptist football team put on a show for the ages as they topped Southeastern Oklahoma State 43-37 in overtime.

The scene couldn't have been set any better. One team, the Savage Storm, locked in a four-way tie for the top spot in the conference, needing another win to try and squeeze their way into the first-place conversation. The Bison, hanging around the middle of the pack in a three-way tie for second, and hungry for a opportunity to establish themselves. Well, OBU did that as the Bison capped off their 15th consecutive win over an Oklahoma opponent in an electrifying triumph for the alumni to remember.

The Bison offense racked up 378 yards of offense, including 237 passing yards. OBU (5-3 overall and 5-3 in the Great American Conference) outgained the Savage Storm (6-2, 6-2) on the ground, leading the margin 141-133.

Despite SOSU possessing the ball more, Oklahoma Baptist made the most of its 24:20 of time with the pigskin as it scored six total touchdowns.

The contest kept you at the edge of your seat from start to finish, beginning with a Southeastern score midway through the first quarter to break the seal of the competition. OBU managed to chip in a field goal before the end of the inaugural quarter to draw the score to 6-3.

Eight minutes in the second quarter of play, Tyler Stuever capped off a 12 play, 75-yard Bison drive to put OBU up 10-6. It wouldn't take long for Oklahoma Baptist to reach paydirt again as Preston Haire found Josh Cornell on a quick slant in the red zone to give OBU six more.

The Savage Storm regained some of their lost momentum with a score right before the break to trail the Bison 17-14 at halftime.

The two football clubs battled through the third until Southeastern slipped into the end zone after an 80-yard drive that lasted 7:38, the second-longest of the game.

However, Keilahn Harris made his presence known and put the team on his shoulders to score back-to-back touchdowns. One of Harris' scores sent the crowd into a frenzy as he leaped over a Southeastern defender to give the Bison a 37-24 lead.

Under four minutes left in the game, Southeastern trailed by only one touchdown. After a terrific OBU special teams play that put the Savage Storm on their own 1-yard line, it seemed like the Bison had this one in the bag. The Savage Storm responded with a nine-play, 99-yard drive that ended in game-tying prayer into the end zone to force extras.

In overtime, the Oklahoma Baptist defense stiffened, not allowing Southeastern access into the end zone and gave the good guys a chance at history. Stuever took a 6-yard handoff home in walk-off fashion, to give his team their fifth victory of the year.

Haire's four touchdown passes pushed him over the century mark for his career, giving him over 100 total passing touchdowns. Haire becomes the third player in GAC history to eclipse the mark and the first ever Bison. The signal-caller finished his night with 237 yards through the air and 44 yards on the ground.

Stuever was 11 yards short of another 100-yard performance as he ran the rock 89 yards and two scores. Stuever's yard total takes him over the 2000-yard mark for his career and is one of two to ever do so in Oklahoma Baptist history. The other, Isaiah Mallory (2015-19), compiled 2,476 yards through his career as a Bison.

Harris reeled in three touchdowns for the second time this season. Harris ties his career-best of three scores in a single game. The receiver caught 10 total passes while Cornell collected four catches for one score.

Linebacker Josh Arnold led the defense with nine tackles while Felipe Alvear recorded eight. Tyler King and Trajan Lands posted matching sums of seven, including six unassisted by King.

Nick Boone recovered the lone Southeastern fumble of the night while Xavier Lott came up with a huge sack.

Oklahoma Baptist will travel to Southern Arkansas Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff.