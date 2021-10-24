Oklahoma Baptist men second in GAC Cross Country

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEARCY, Ark. – Maxamillian Wheeler and Jack Reed paced the Oklahoma Baptist men's cross country team to a runner-up finish at the Great American Conference Championship on Saturday at the Harding University Cross Country Course.

The Bison notched 46 points as the hosts, Harding, claimed the team championship with 42.

For OBU, since joining full DII membership in the fall of 2017, it marked the fifth straight season that the program was in the top two of the GAC.

During the 8K run, Wheeler was the green and gold's top finisher. He placed sixth with a time of 26:06.7. Right behind the sophomore was another second-year runner, Reed. He crossed the finish line 26:08.9. With those performances, Wheeler and Reed were named to the All-GAC First Team.

OBU's next four runners garnered all-conference accolades, as well.

Placing ninth, Noah Eskew earned first-team recognition with a time of 26:12.1. Slotted two spots later was Parker Ables. He clocked in at 26:19.0 and made the All-GAC Second Team. The Bison's final two all-conference honorees were Blake Cope and Drake Wagner.

Those two made the second team after posting 13th- and 19th-place finishes, respectively.

Next on the schedule for the Bison is the NCAA Regional Championship on Nov. 6.