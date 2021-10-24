Oklahoma Baptist women claim GAC cross country crown

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEARCY, Ark. - The Oklahoma Baptist women's cross country became just the third Great American Conference program to claim five consecutive titles Saturday as they took first place in the 2021 GAC Championships.

The Bison turned in a final score of 44 in the 5k event, garnered by 2-5-9-11-17 placings. The victory marks the second time OBU has taken first place in competition this year after Oklahoma Baptist claimed top honors in the season-opening OBU Invitational.

Senior Emma Downing led the Bison charge, as she's done her entire career, with a second-place 17:42.4 finish in the 5k event. True freshman Sophia Strange followed up Downing at 18:09.8, good for fifth place, while Kayla McGruder crossed in ninth (18:24.9).

Anna Kathleen Harris and Addison Brooks rounded out Bison's top-20 placings as they finished 11th and 17th, respectively. Freshman Zoee Weaver those who tracked the course under 20:00.0, while nine other Bison athletes participated.

Downing, Strange and McGruder all earned GAC first-team recognitions with their finishes among the top-10. Harris and Brooks took home second-team honors after completing the course within the top-20. Strange earned the freshman of the year award after her fifth-place finish while first-year coach Adam Godwin picked up coach of the year.

Prior to the event, Downing was announced as the one of 17 of the GAC's Distinguished Scholar Athletes.