Bethel freshman Tapley captures regional cross country race

WAURIKA – Bethel High School freshman Baylee Tapley claimed top honors with a time of 12:26.37 in the 2-mile race as the Class 3A regional cross country meet Saturday.

Tapley's effort helped fuel Bethel to a fourth-place team finish and a qualifying berth for the Class 3A State Championships.

Marlow won the team title with a score of 79, followed by Marietta at 96 and Comanche at 108. The Lady Wildcats posted a score of 110.

There were 83 runners in the race as five Bethel participants finished in the top 37.

Another Lady Wildcat freshman Kylie Nunneley placed 17th overall after clocking in at 13:46.50. Sophomore Brooklyn Duff finished 26th with a time of 14:23.83 for Bethel. Freshman teammate Shyla Arnold was 32nd in 14:43.75 and freshman Brylan Webb ended up 37th in 15:03.74.

Also running for the Lady Wildcats were junior Piper Whitecotton, 67th in 17:05.86, and freshman Paityn Seiger, 73rd in 18:31.71.

Bethel boys place third

with two top-10 finishes

Senior Caden Lasyone took fourth place with a time of 18:04.61 while senior teammate Jace Stewart was eighth in 18:31.89 to spark the Wildcat effort and third-place finish in the team standings.

Marlow finished first with a score of 44, followed by Marietta with a 64 and Bethel with a 71 in the 5k race. The third-place finish also enables the Wildcats to qualify for state as a team.

Junior Josh Abercrombie took 17th place for the Wildcats after clocking in at 19:40.71. Sophomore teammate Bray Bussell was 23rd in 20:15.12 and Colton Campbell ended up 30th for Bethel with a time of 20:35.95.

Also running for the Wildcats were junior Zachary Garcia, 56th in 21:54.75, and junior Grady Nowlin, 74th in 25:00.24.