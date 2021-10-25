Meeker's Randall captures 3A cross country regional title

ENID – Meeker High School junior Riley Randall placed first with a 5k time of 17:09.03 in a Class 3A regional cross country meet on Saturday.

Randall's effort helped guide Meeker to a third-place finish in the team standings and a state-qualifying spot.

Bulldog teammate and junior Braxton Bussell claimed third place after clocking in at 17:40.38.

Also running for Meeker were: freshman Asa Watham, 21st in 20:11.94; junior Johnny Butler, 28th in 20:25.68; junior Devin Sligar, 50th in 22:15.47; sophomore Cayde Kerensky, 52nd in 22:21.41 and freshman Corbin Maggard, 80th in 29:11.84.

Prague and Chandler had representatives in the race.

Sophomore Ethan Harkness, of Prague, covered the distance in 20:02.75 for 18th place.

For Chandler, junior Chace Massie was 35th in 20:52.93; senior Elihu Davis was 46th in 21:44.56 and junior Kobe Smith was 55th in 22:32.66.

For Prague, senior Jake Brownfield was 69th in 24:21.09 and senior Andrew Soler was 76th in 26:29.15.

Prague, Chandler, Meeker

girls compete in 2-mile race

Prague's girls finished seventh, Chandler took eighth and Meeker was 11th in the regional team standings.

Meeker's Mallory Blankenship ended up ninth with a time of 13:49.78. The places and times for her Lady Bulldog teammates are: Felicia Heinicke, 47th in 15:29.21; Abby Smith, 48th in 15:43.44; Zoe Randall, 73rd in 18:18.88 and Calista Treat, 76th in 20:56.38.

Prague's best finisher was Laura Soler, 17th in 14:13.06. Also running for the Lady Red Devils were: Makenlee Shieldnight, 34th in 15:03.53; Desaray Robinson, 36th in 15:06.94; Ayleen Vasquez, 42nd in 15:17.25; Breeana Hayes, 43rd in 15:18.31 and Emma Brill, 44th in 15:26.91.

Topping the Chandler participants was Leah Brannon, who was 12th with a time of 13:57.06. Also competing for the Lady Lions were: Cassie Wright, 21st in 14:26.06; Shayla Peery, 27th in 14:46.38; Ally Baxter, 57th in 16:11.31 and Tatum Crouch, 59th in 16:15.78.