Pearne finishes 11th as Shawnee takes 10th in 5A regional

MUSTANG – Shawnee's Michael Pearne clocked in at 18:22.14 for 11th place Saturday in the 5k Class 5A regional cross country meet at Wildhorse Park.

Pearne led the Shawnee effort as the Wolves finished in 10th place in the vent.

Also for Shawnee, senior Zander Wood finished 27th with a time of 19:44.60. Teammate and junior Alex Porter took 55th with a time of 20:07.66. Senior Eli Wiley was 65th for the Wolves in 20:16.49 and Nicholas Anderson ended up 97th in 22:20.61.

In the girls' 5k race, Shawnee's only participant in senior Shalese Buckner took 42nd with a time of 25:45.