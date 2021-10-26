SPORTS

Seminole's Street, Bethel's Tapley Athletes of the Week

Brian Johnson
The Shawnee News-Star
Seminole's Braxton Street runs with the football during a game earlier this season.
Bethel freshman Baylee Tapley competes in the Class 3A regional cross country meet at Waurika.

Seminole High School football standout Braxton Street and Bethel cross country runner Baylee Tapley have been selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for Oct. 18-23.

Street, a junior, secured the Male Athlete of the Week award after scoring five touchdowns two different ways in the Chieftains' 42-8 rout at Westville last Friday.

He caught touchdown passes of 24, 35 and 19 yards in finishing with five catches for 126 yards. Street also scored a pair of touchdowns off punt returns of 60 and 86 yards.

Tapley, just a freshman, is the Female Athlete of the Week award winner after taking first place with a two-mile time of 12:36.37 in the Class 3A regional at Waurika last Saturday.

Tapley's time set a school record.