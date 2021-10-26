Seminole's Street, Bethel's Tapley Athletes of the Week

Seminole High School football standout Braxton Street and Bethel cross country runner Baylee Tapley have been selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for Oct. 18-23.

Street, a junior, secured the Male Athlete of the Week award after scoring five touchdowns two different ways in the Chieftains' 42-8 rout at Westville last Friday.

He caught touchdown passes of 24, 35 and 19 yards in finishing with five catches for 126 yards. Street also scored a pair of touchdowns off punt returns of 60 and 86 yards.

Tapley, just a freshman, is the Female Athlete of the Week award winner after taking first place with a two-mile time of 12:36.37 in the Class 3A regional at Waurika last Saturday.

Tapley's time set a school record.