Shawnee softball players Anderson, Reed honored to All-District 5A-4 Fastpitch Softball Team

Shawnee's High School softball players Anneca Anderson and Stormee Reed were named to the All-District 5A-4 Fastpitch Softball Team and two other Lady Wolves were honorable mention, it was recently announced.

Anderson, a junior, made all-district as a pitcher, registering a 2.93 earned run average with 205 strikeouts and only 26 walks in 93 1/3 innings of work.

Offensively, Anderson batted .483 with a .571 on-base percentage and .850 slugging percentage. She homered twice, hit four triples and doubled eight times in driving home 16 runs and scoring 16 times. She also drew 14 walks on the season and stole four bases.

Reed, a senior, was selected all-district as a utility player, as she pitched and played infield for the Lady Wolves.

From the circle, Reed owned a 2.95 ERA with 107 strikeouts to only 26 walks. Offensively, she hit .344 and had an on-base percentage of .440. Reed also doubled three times, knocked in 11 runs and scored 14 runs in addition to stealing three bases.

Two other Shawnee seniors – Ansley Orrell and Azayla Banks – were honorable mention picks.

Orrell batted .262 with 12 runs scored and seven stolen bases. She also had a .360 on-base percentage and had 60 putouts to go with seven assists as a first baseman.

Banks, who played catcher and outfield, hit .264 with one home run, one triple, 12 RBIs and 14 runs scored. She also had 78 putouts on the season and committed just six errors for a .931 fielding percentage.