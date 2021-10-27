Bethel to host Community Christian in key district clash

BETHEL ACRES – A Thursday night special will have two teams taking aim at first-round home playoff berth.

The Bethel Wildcats, 7-1 overall and 4-1 in District 2A-3, will entertain the Community Christian Royals, 6-2 and 4-1, at 7 p.m.

The only district loss for each team came at the hands of the 8-0 Washington Warriors. The Bethel-Community Christian winner will have the inside track toward landing a home playoff berth for the first round of the playoffs.

The Wildcats close out the regular season on Nov. 5 at Purcell while Community Christian is at home with Lexington.

Outside of the playoffs, this could be one of the biggest regular season games in school history.

“I don't know if it's the biggest, but it's pretty big,” said Bethel head coach Joey Ginn. “We've got the opportunity to be second in the district.”

According to Ginn, the Wildcats have developed into a team of a confidence.

“Our kids truly believe that they can win. After the Washington game, we believe we have the ability and potential to be a type of team like Washington,” Ginn said.

As for the Royals, the task will be a big one for Bethel.

“Offensively, they are talented at the skilled positions and I feel like they have dudes up front who are solid,” said Ginn. “Defensively, they are very physical and their kids just play hard on the defensive side of the ball.”

Community Christian's quarterback is 6-foot, 1-inch, 205-pound senior Boyce McIntosh.

“Their quarterback is a coach's son and is very talented. He has a coach's son mentality and that's what you want in a quarterback,” Ginn said. “He will play some inside linebacker and outside linebacker.”

The Royals also depend on 6-1, 205-pound senior running back Kallen Montgomery.

“He is another 200-pound running back who is going to look a lot like (Bethel's) Corey (Metscher),” said Ginn.

Community Christian junior Bai Jobe has also made his presence known on defense to opponents.

“He has some power-5 offers, including Arizona State. He has only played football two years. He's very athletic and a handful,” Ginn said.

The Wildcats went on the road last Friday and blitzed the Lexington Bulldogs 44-7 after totaling 375 yards and limiting Lexington to only 11.

Tyler McKinney and Gage Porter each picked off a Bulldog pass and returned it for a touchdown while Corey Metscher also had an interception with a long return.

Bethel also had 10 tackles for loss in the game with John Allred and TJ Ramsey recording two apiece. Ramsey and Connor Hall also had a quarterback sack apiece.

Offensively, the trio of freshman quarterback Bryce Tapley, junior receiver John Gordon and the senior running back Metscher had a big night. Tapley was 6-of-9 passing for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Gordon made two of those scoring grabs. Gordon finished with three receptions for 152 yards. Metscher carried the ball 19 times for 134 yards and scored off a 6-yard run.

For the season, Metscher has rushed for 1,115 yards on 130 carries and scored 17 touchdowns (8.6 yards per carry). Gordon has 47 receptions for 1,213 yards and 11 scores and Tapley has completed 98-of-14 passes for 1,776 yards and 18 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Additionally, seniors Gage Porter and Tyler McKinney each have two TD catches this season while Allred and Brady Lower have each run for four scores.

Defensively, three Wildcats have double-digit tackles for losses. Allred leads the way with 18, followed by Hall with 16 and Ramsey with 15. Ramsey tops the sack chart with nine and Hall is next with five.

Allred is the tackle leader with 96 (64 solo). Austin Melson is next with 68 (47 unassisted).

Bethel has 13 interceptions on the year with Porter and Gordon collecting four apiece and McKinney having two.