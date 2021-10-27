OBU men's basketball receives votes in NABC preseason poll

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

For the first time in school history, the Oklahoma Baptist men's basketball team is receiving votes in the National Association of Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll.

OBU garnered 45 votes in the initial poll released on Tuesday.

The Bison are coming off a successful 16-6 season, including a 14-3 conference record that resulted in OBU being named the GAC Western Division Champions. The program made a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, advancing to the South Central Region Semifinals. Oklahoma Baptist will have a chance to jump into the top-25 as they face five non-conference opponents mentioned in the polls before beginning their GAC schedule. OBU has dates with No. 3 West Texas A&M (Nov. 26) and No. 11 Washburn (Nov. 23) in the coming weeks. The three-time defending South Central Region Champion Buffaloes of WT made it to the Division II National Championship before falling to Northwest Missouri State. Washburn rebounds from a 20-7 season where its season also came to an end at the hands of Northwest Missouri in the NCAA Central Regional Semifinals.

Minnesota State University-Moorhead, which the Bison will face in the GAC/NSIC Conference Challenge on Nov. 13, received 47 votes in the polls. MSUM went 11-5 last season and fell to Northern State in the NCAA Regionals. Missouri Western State and Wayne State concludes the Bison's top-ranking non-conference slate as the Griffons received six votes while the Wildcats earned nine. OBU will meet with MWSU on Nov. 19 and WSC in the season-opener on Nov. 12.

Southern Arkansas and Arkansas-Monticello were the only other GAC affiliates mentioned in the list, receiving 12 and five votes, respectively.