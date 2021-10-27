Oklahoma Baptist soccer players, Jeffrey, Mensen honored

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The recent trend of multiple Oklahoma Baptist soccer players earning Great American Conference Player of the Week recognition continued Tuesday.

Ireland Jeffrey and Kelsi Mensen were selected as the GAC’s Goalkeeper and Defender of the Week, respectively, after helping the green and gold to a pair of road wins last week at Harding and Ouachita. It’s the second time this season Jeffrey was honored while Mensen picked up her first career award.

The victories boosted OBU’s record to 9-4-1 and a conference-best mark of 8-1.

During the two contests, Jeffrey notched two more clean sheets to push her season total to six. She also saved eight shots to bolster her save percentage to .857, a mark that is second in the conference. Additionally, the freshman’s goals against average mark improved to 0.58. That is the top mark in the GAC and ranks 25th in the nation.

As for Mensen, the senior defensive midfielder helped an OBU back line surrender just eight combined shots on goal against the Lady Bisons and Tigers. The effort in those matches helped Oklahoma Baptist move into second in the GAC in shutouts.

Jeffrey, Mensen and the rest of the team will return to the pitch on Thursday at 5 p.m. when OBU visits Southern Nazarene.