Six Dale softball players make all-district

DALE – Six members of the Dale High School fastpitch softball squad earned All-District 2A-7 honors as senior Sam Hartman was voted the district's most valuable player, it was recently announced.

Hartman was joined by shortstop Maddie Conley, outfielder Addie Bell, utility player Chayse Caram, second baseman Makenzy Herman and pitcher Kinsley Hill in achieving all-district accolades.

Hartman, playing third base for the Lady Pirates, owned an impressive .537 batting average with six triples, 19 doubles, 53 runs batted in and 42 runs scored. She also had a .789 slugging percentage and .563 on-base percentage for Class 2A state qualifying Dale.

Conley, a junior, hit .536 with six home runs, three triples, 19 doubles, 41 RBIs and 61 runs scored while possessing a .920 slugging percentage and .563 on-base percentage. She also stole 13 bases.

Bell, a senior, rang up a .455 batting average with one homer, four triples, 16 doubles, 29 runs batted in and 52 runs scored. She also had a .678 slugging percentage and .504 on-base percentage.

Caram, a junior, hit .402 with four home runs, three triples, 10 doubles and 47 runs batted in. She also toted a .641 slugging percentage and .438 on-base percentage. Caram also stole 15 bases.

Herman, a junior, batted .348 with two triples, five doubles and 17 RBIs. Her slugging percentage was .478 while her on-base percentage was at .451.

As the team's primary pitcher, Hill posted a 20-3 record with a 3.24 earned run average. She registered 120 strikeouts and issued only 31 walks on the season. She also owned a .319 batting average with one triple, four doubles, 19 runs batted in and 20 runs scored. Her on-base percentage was at .400.

The Lady Pirates finished the season at 27-12.