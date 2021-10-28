Area to be well represented in State Cross Country Championships

Edmond Santa Fe High School will be the host Saturday for the Class 2A-6A State Girls and Boys Cross Country Championships.

Tri-County area teams and individuals have qualified for the all-day, 10-race event which will feature girls and boys races in each class.

Bethel High School qualified both its girls' and boys' teams in Class 3A. The Prague girls also qualified in 3A as well as the Meeker boys in 3A. Seventeen area individuals also qualified

The Class 6A girls' race will kick things off at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 6A boys at 9:15 a.m.

In Class 5A, the girls are scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m., and the 5A boys to follow at 11 a.m.

The Class 3A girls' race is set to begin at high noon with the 3A boys to run at 12:20 p.m.

In Class 2A, the girls run at 1:20 p.m. with the 2A boys to follow at 1:40 p.m.

Finally, the 4A girls compete at 2:35 p.m. with the 5A boys to race at 2:55 p.m.

Awards ceremonies will be held after each race.

STATE QUALIFYING TEAMS FROM AREA

Class 3A Girls

Bethel

Prague

Class 3A Boys

Bethel

Meeker

AREA STATE QUALIFYING INDIVIDUALS

Class 5A Boys

Michael Pearne (Shawnee)

Class 4A Boys

Gage Bailey (McLoud)

Santos Lujan (McLoud)

James Negahnquet (Tecumseh)

Jordan Coody (North Rock Creek)

Elijah Bloyed (North Rock Creek)

Class 4A Girls

Elizabeth Maxwell (McLoud)

Trinity Reyes (McLoud)

Harper Stone (Tecumseh)

Leah Choate (Seminole)

Gloria Deatherage (Seminole)

Kaleigh Strange (North Rock Creek)

Class 3A Boys

Ethan Harkness (Prague)

Class 3A Girls

Mallory Blankenship (Meeker)

Leah Brannon (Chandler)

Cassie Wright (Chandler)

Class 2A Boys

Andrew Moore (Earlsboro)