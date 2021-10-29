Community Christian conquers Bethel, 13-0

BETHEL ACRES – The Bethel Wildcats' chances at hosting a first-round playoff game took a major hit Thursday night.

Senior quarterback Boyce McIntosh passed for one touchdown and ran for another as the Community Christian Royals shut out Bethel 13-0, spoiling the Wildcats' Senior Night in a District 2A-3 clash in windy conditions.

Community Christian, 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the district, likely locked up the No. 2 spot in the in 2A-3 and an all-important home game for the opening round of the postseason. Bethel dipped to 7-2 and 4-2 with one regular season game to play at Purcell next Friday. The Wildcats will finish either third or fourth in the district, depending on that outcome. Bethel has at least locked up a playoff berth.

For the Wildcats, it was a marvelous defensive effort. There were 11 Royal plays that resulted in no gain or minus yardage. However for the Bethel offense, it came down to a lack of finishing off sustained drives.

“We've just got to execute better. When we had a third-and-five, it would end up third-and-10 and a second-and-five would be a second-and-10,” said Bethel head coach Joey Ginn, whose squad was hampered by penalties and threw four interceptions in the game. “Those things, moving forward, we've got to take care of.”

Of the nine Wildcat possessions in the game, seven ended in Community Christian territory, including two in the red zone. Bethel turned the ball over on downs four times.

In the fourth, the Wildcats got as close as the Royals' 19-yard line and 15-yard line, but came up empty.

Bethel generated enough offense with its ground game to have a successful night, particularly behind the running of senior Corey Metscher, who finished with 154 yards on 30 carries. John Allred added 38 yards on seven attempts.

The Wildcats' defensive unit was strong with nine offensive plays run by the Royals went for negative yardage.

Bethel's Dominick Contreras, TJ Ramsey and Allred each had at least two tackles for losses, including sacks. Connor Hall and Metscher each notched one stop for losses and Allred and Porter were each credited for tackles for no gain.

“Our kids just played hard. We lined up where we needed to be and made plays,” Ginn said.

The two teams played through a scoreless first quarter, before Community Christian went on a 12-play drive which started with just over two minutes to go in the first quarter and concluded with 9:20 to go in the second on a McIntosh 5-yard toss to Charlie Peterson.

That 7-0 Royal advantage stood until halftime and through the third quarter, before they scored on the first play of the fourth period off a McIntosh 1-yard plunge which capped a 65-yard, 11-play series.

Three of the four pickoffs by Community Christian came in the fourth quarter to wipe out Wildcat scoring threats.