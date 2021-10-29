Oklahoma Baptist soccer squad smashes Southern Nazarene

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHANY, Okla. – Oklahoma Baptist ran its win streak to seven games on Thursday night as it defeated Southern Nazarene 10-0 in Great American Conference play.

The 10 goals scored were the second-most in the DII era, only bested by an 11-0 win over SNU on Sept. 28, 2019.

The Bison moved their record to 10-4-1 and remained in first place of the GAC at 9-1.

Thursday night’s affair against Southern Nazarene saw eight goal-scorers.

Scoring started for the Bison at 7:38. Newcomer Annie Louthan sent a through ball to the left side of the 18-yard box to Tori Kitchel and the senior fired in her sixth goal of the season.

Four minutes later, the green and gold doubled their lead. A series of deflections came to Katie Fowler and the junior dribbled into the box and found nylon for her first goal of the year. OBU’s final first-half score came courtesy of Kaylee Swaner, who ended up with her first career hat trick.

The sophomore made an incredible effort around a couple defenders and scored near the left post. By halftime, the Bison had out-shot the hosts 13-2.

In the second half, OBU went into overdrive and scored seven more times.

Louthan tallied her sixth goal of the season at 52:11 before senior Abigail Parker got into the scoring mix just 75 seconds later. Those tallies pushed to score to 5-0.

Swaner scored the next two for OBU before Jadynn Daggs, Makenzy Morgan and Ellie Frost scored the visitor’s final trio. For Daggs, Morgan and Frost, it was their second goals of the season.