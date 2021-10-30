Kaden Jones sparks Chandler to district romp

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER — Despite utilizing a running clock the entire second half, Chandler blitzed district foe and winless Kellyville 48-7 Friday night behind quarterback Kaden Jones.

The Lions led 21-7 after one quarter and 42-7 at halftime.

Chandler chalked up 415 yards of total offense, including 206 rushing on 23 attempts. Jones connected on 9-of-10 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns, including a 90-yarder to Alec Jackson. Jackson caught the pass about 15 yards downfield, reversed his field and broke several tackles.

Jarin Greenfield caught a 10-yard scoring pass and Brayden Nation recorded a 5-yard TD via a pass.

Jones, a senior, also had a 65-yard scoring run, off a sweep, at the 4:00 mark of the first quarter after returning the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards to the end zone. He also posted a 9-yard rushing TD in the second quarter en route to accounting for 371 total yards of offense.

Junior running back Casmen Hill, a 180-pounder, recorded 79 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 20-yard touchdown. Jackson had two carries for 41 yards and three receptions for 108 yards.

Greenfield was on the receiving end of six passes for 94 yards.

“We executed well on offense. We were never really stopped and we got out to a big lead early,” said Chandler coach Jack Gray. “We had been stressing keeping our penalties down and we had just five for 40 yards.”

Chandler upped its overall record to 6-3 and its district mark to 5-1. Already a qualifier for the playoffs, Chandler will conclude its regular campaign Friday by visitibg Prague at 7 p.m. in a Lincoln County shootout.

Kellyville is 0-9.