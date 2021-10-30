McLoud triumphs with second-half surge

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BRIDGE CREEK — Following a scoreless first half, McLoud erupted for a 28-7 triumph over Bridge Creek in a District 3A-1 game Friday night.

Senior Hunter Lowe launched the scoring with a 1-yard run on the first possession of the second half. The Redskins drove 75 yards before scoring at the eight-minute mark but missed the extra-point kick and led 6-0.

Sophomore Kaiden Cue then picked up a Bridge Creek fumble and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Kaden Carl’s 2-point conversion pass to junior Coby Cardin gave McLoud a 14-0 lead after three quarters.

Lowe, who finished the contest with 54 yards rushing on nine attempts, scored his second touchdown on a 22-yard run and Connor Ryan’s point-after kick upped the lead to 21-0.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Cardin rambled 15 yards to the end zone and Ryan’s boot wrapped up McLoud’s scoring.

Bridge Creek averted a shutout with 22 seconds to play on a touchdown pass.

Cue also had a 30-yard run off another fumble recovery as Bridge Creek supplied three turnovers.

Cardin intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.

McLoud senior running back Cirillo Valles was the game’s leading rusher with 122 yards on 22 carries.

Carl completed 6-of-10 passes for 62 yards with one interception.

“Defensively, we played very well. We were flying around and we forced a couple of turnovers,” said McLoud coach Rusty Hall. “We had a lot of tackles for losses and a few sacks.

“We also got a very good effort offensively, even though we had only three possessions in the first half.”

McLoud, 2-7 overall and 1-5 in district play, will conclude its season Friday at 7 p.m. against visiting Douglass.