Prague's Davis rushes for 301 yards in district setback

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

JONES — Quarterback Trip Davis rushed for 301 yards on 28 carries Friday night but Prague came up short, dropping a 49-42 district decision to Jones.

Davis also recorded two touchdowns and converted two 2-point conversions as Prague dropped to 4-2 in District 2A-2 and 7-2 overall.

Jones went to 5-1 in the district and 6-3 overall.

Prague racked up 445 yards rushing on 62 attempts while Jones earned 204 ground yards on 27 carries.

Jones had a big advantage in passing yardage, 243-18.

Trevor McGinnis of Prague supplied 139 yards on 28 carries. McGinnis tallied three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.

Prague, which enjoyed a time advantage of 28:14 to 19:46, turned the ball over three times — two interceptions and a fumble. Jones lost two fumbles.

Jones led 28-14 at halftime but Prague crept within 35-26 after three quarters. The Red Devils outscored the hosts 16-14 in the final quarter.

Prague accumulated 17 first downs to nine for Jones.

Both teams struggled in the penalty department. Jones drew nine infractions for 109 yards while Prague was whistled for 85 yards on nine penalties.

Prague will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday when it plays host to Chandler.

Jones will conclude the regular campaign Friday at Meeker.