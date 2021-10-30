Seminole rolls past Locust Grove

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — The Chieftains of Seminole crushed fellow District 3A-3 member Locust Grove 42-6 Friday night and it could have been much, much worse.

The hosts led 28-0 after one quarter, 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 after three quarters. The entire second half was played with a running clock as the Chieftains ran their district mark to 4-1. Seminole is 8-1 overall.

Junior quarterback Vcake Wassana completed 10-of-13 passes for 112 yards, including touchdowns of 14 and 27 yards to junior Braxton Street. Street finished with four receptions for 67 yards.

Seminole accumulated 267 rushing yards on 28 attempts while Locust Grove was limited to 37 yards on 20 carries, a 1.4 yard average.

Through the air. Seminole was 12-of-16 for 146 yards with Brendan Rodriquez going 2-of-3.

Junior Garrett Chaffin notched 101 yards on 10 carries, including a 15-yard TD and two 1-yard touchdowns.

Sophomore Quinten Moore recorded 89 yards on eight carries with two other long runs nullified because of penalties.

Isaiah Cochrane posted 33 yards on three carries while Joe Fixico scored a TD while managing 28 yards on two totes.

Junior Zyqurion Burris caught a 23-yard pass.

Seminole, which had two turnovers, compiled 17 first downs to just four for Locust Grove.

“We got off to a quick start, 28-0 after the first quarter, and we played well,” said Seminole head coach Mike Snyder.

Locust Grove dropped to 1-4 in the district and 2-7 overall.

Seminole, which has already qualified for the playoffs, will conclude the regular season Friday night by traveling to Sequoyah Tahlequah. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.