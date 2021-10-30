Shawnee on short end of 54-20 score with McAlester

The Shawnee Wolves got a close-up look at McAlester junior standout Erik McCarty Friday night at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Too close for their own good.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 175-pound McCarty, drawing the attention of many NCAA Division I recruiters, ran for four touchdowns, caught a 66-yard scoring pass and successfully threw a 2-point conversion pass as the top-ranked McAlester Buffaloes spanked Shawnee 54-20.

“He's a really good player. That's why he has so many offers. About every Big 12 school and some SEC schools are after him,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton about McCarty. “He has a huge offensive line to run behind, but he's really fast and strong. He deserves all the accolades he is getting.”

McAlester, 9-0 and 6-0, wrapped up the District 5A championship with the victory while the Wolves fell to 4-5 and 4-2. Shawnee closes out the regular season Friday with a visit to Tulsa Bishop Kelley as third place in the district standings will be on the line.

The Wolves will then hit the road for the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 12.

Shawnee was neck-and-neck with the Buffs through one quarter (tied 6-6), but the wheels came off the bus in the final 5:34 and McCarty was the primary reason.

McCarty scored off a 12-yard run and later took a screen pass down the middle and ventured to the left sideline where he outraced the Wolves' defense for the 66-yard score with 1:14 to go before halftime and an 18-6 McAlester advantage.

Field position then doomed Shawnee as the Wolves were forced to punt from deep in their own territory.

The Buffs set up shop after a 20-plus yard return at the Shawnee 29-yard line. Senior quarterback Trent Boatright fired a 27-yard pass to Killian Barnes down to the 2-yard line where two plays later, McCarty scored from there with 11 seconds to go before the breakl. That vaulted McAlester to a comfortable 26-6 cushion after McCarty hooked up with Cale Prather on the 2-point conversion pass.

“We've got to do better than that. We lost some momentum with our special teams,” Sexton said.

Senior Jaylon Orange scored two of Shawnee's three touchdowns on the night as he lined up at running back with Kasen Rogers making his first start at quarterback.

Orange had scoring runs of 39 and 17 yards. Those two carries turned out to be his longest gains of the night as he netted 82 yards on 15 attempts.

The Wolves' other score came with just six seconds to go on a 21-yard strike from Rogers to Ren Carter.

On the defensive side of the ball for Shawnee, senior linebacker Sam Anderson registered at least two tackles for lost yards. Landon Davis-Barkus and J.J. McLain each recorded a quarterback sack and Devin Pringle recovered a fumble.

“We caused a turnover (fumble) on the first series. I thought we tackled well the first half and Jaylon had the long run (for the touchdown),” said Sexton. “Kasen did some good things. You see he has a live arm and a lot of ability.”

Rogers was only 5-of-17 on completions, but all five of his connections went for 20 yards or more, including the late TD toss to Carter. Rogers ended up with 127 passing yards.

Shawnee's first scoring drive of the game, off its third possession, was keyed by a 20-yard completion from Rogers to Orange and a 10-yard Orange run which set the stage for Orange's 39-yard run on the next play. The point-after kick was blocked as the score stayed 6-all.

McAlester went on to score five unanswered touchdowns, including the three late scores in the second period in building the 26-6 halftime lead.

It was 41-6 through three quarters after McCarty's fifth and final TD, a 31-yard run, and Dakota Moton's 2-yard scoring plunge.

The Wolves finally got on the board again with 5:29 remining on Orange's 17-yard run to cap off a seven-play, 80-yard drive. Key plays of the drive were a 15-yard run by Davis-Barkus and Rogers' 32-yard pass hookup with Kayden Shaw to the Buff 24-yard line.

Shawnee's final scoring drive of the game was a 70-yard series, highlighted by a Rogers 30-yard connection with baseball teammate Bauer Brittain to the McAlester 21-yard line.