Tecumseh trounces Classen in home finale

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – The Tecumseh Savages showed up for Senior Night in a big way as they faced off against the Classen Comets and came away with a 48-8 win Friday.

The Savages came out red-hot as they scored twice out of the gate. The first one came off of a 12-yard run by senior Monte Valois, who had six carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. He was also 13-of-20 passing for 192 yards and a TD.

The second came from senior Dylan Graham’s 5-yard run, putting the Savages up on the Comets 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. Graham finished with 73 yards on six carries with the TD.

The second quarter was again all Savages, sparked this time by senior Chad Wynne who found the end zone on a 2-yard run. A couple of drives later junior Jace Frazier scored on a 26-yard run. Junior Conner Barksdale followed up Frazier's touchdown with a 2-point conversion.

To wrap up the first half, Valois threw a pass to fellow senior Brynnen Epperley for a 17-yard touchdown. Going into the locker room at halftime, the Savages led the Comets 33-0.

Wynne ended up with seven carries for 118 yards and the one touchdown and Daveon Mays finished with 86 yards on only three attempts.

The third quarter was much of the same. This time senior Jake Smith scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. About midway through the third quarter, Tecumseh put in its JV squad to finish the game. The Comets scored their first and only touchdown of the game off of a 23-yard pass from sophomore Elijah Green who connected with junior Jailen Toure. Senior Jamarlin Jones followed up the touchdown with a 2-point conversion run, making the score 40-8 to end the third quarter.

The solo score for the fourth quarter came from freshman Braxton Meier off of an 11-yard run. It was followed up by a 2-point conversion throw from senior Jaxon Meyers to fellow senior Hayden Coker to wrap up the scoring.

The Savage defense came up big, holding the Comets to only 81 yards on the night. Big defensive playmakers for the night were Barksdale and fellow junior Wyatt England.

Barksdale had three solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery on the night. Three of his stops led to losses of yards. England had seven solo tackles, three assisted tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. Six of his tackles led to lost yards.

Meyers, Mays and Parker Williams each recorded a pass interception.

To wrap up the season, the Savages will take a road trip to John Marshall on Friday night with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.