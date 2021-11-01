Meeker's Randall repeats as state champion

EDMOND – Meeker High School swept the top two spots as Riley Randall was state champion and Braxton Bussell finished runner-up Saturday in the 5k Class 3A State Cross Country Meet, hosted by Edmond Santa Fe.

Randall's winning time was 16:28.41 and it was the second straight year in which he captured first. Braxton Bussell covered the distance in 16:39.70. Those efforts helped guide Meeker to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.

Bethel High School claimed sixth place in the team standings behind the sixth-place finish from Caden Lasyone, who clocked in at 17:27.29. Also for the Wildcats, Jace Stewart ended up 18th with a time of 18:13.74.

Lasyone's broke his personal-best time at state and established a school record in the process.

“Caden has struggled with injury over the last two years. He was not able to run at last year's meet due to injury even though the team qualified. His persistence and dedication paid off this season,” said Bethel head coach Jeremy Stewart. “We had individualized plans for each runner going into the state meet and Caden followed his to perfection. This is the third year in a row that the Bethel boys' cross country team has been fortunate enough to have an All-Stater.”

Also competing from Bethel were: Josh Abercrombie, 55th in 19:22.32; Colton Campbell, 87th in 19:58.42; Bray Bussell, 93rd in 20:06.11 and Zachary Garcia, 132nd in 21:17.80.

Running for Meeker besides Randall and Braxton Bussell, were: Johnny Butler, 67th in 19:40.02; Asa Watham, 96th in 20:09.19; Devin Sligar, 113th in 20:28.93; Cade Kerensky, 126th in 21:05.11 and Rylee Pryor, 139th in 21:35.80.

Prague's Ethan Harkness ended up 70th with a time of 19:41.61.

Bethel's Tapley takes

sixth in 3A girls state meet

EDMOND - Bethel freshman Baylee Tapley clocked in at 12:37.16 for sixth place Saturday in the 2-mile Class 3A Girls State Cross Country Meet.

Her effort helped lead Bethel to a ninth-place finish in the team standings.

Baylee is a very talented runner who has such a bright future ahead of her. She has unlimited potential and is expected to continue to dominate in the years ahead,” Stewart said. “Baylee is the first female All-Stater in the program's history.”

Kylie Nunnely also had a solid outing for the Lady Wildcats after finishing with a time of 13:26.04, good enough for 26th place.

Chandler had two individuals competing as Leah Brannon was 30th with a time of 13:32.33 while Cassie Wright took 68th in 14:10.41.

Meeker's Mallory Blankenship finished 64th with a time of 14:07.00.

Also running for Bethel were: Brooklyn Duff, 87th in 14:37.69; Shyla Ardnold, 89th in 14:39.34; Brylan Webb, 106th in 15:04.93; Piper Whitecotton, 151st in 17:03.29 and Paityn Seiger, 157th in 17:51.01.

Prague placed 21st in the team standings as Makenlee Shieldnight was the Lady Red Devils' top finisher in 14:57.16 for 103rd place.

Also running for Prague were: Payton Camren, 107th in 15:06.69; Breena Hayes,108th in 15:07.42; Ayleen Vasquez, 124th in 15:27.75; Emma Brill, 132nd in 15:43.75; Desaray Robinson, 134th in 15:45.90 and Laura Soler, 135th in 15:48.93.

Earlsboro's Moore

claims fifth in 2A

Earlsboro junior Andrew Moore posted a time of 17:13.67 to claim fifth place overall in the 5k Class 2A State Meet.

Moore was the only Earlsboro competitor in the event.

Shawnee's Pearne

33rd in 5A Meet

EDMOND - Shawnee High School junior Michael Pearne registered a time of 17:38.03 in the 5k Class 5A Cross Country Meet on Saturday.

Carl Albert's Terrance Allen set the pace with a time of 16:10.93 for the individual crown.

North Rock Creek's Coody

captures 11th in Class 4A

EDMOND – North Rock Creek junior Jordan Coody posted a time of 17:04.88 and captured 11th place with a time of 17:04.88.

Seminole High School placed 10th as a team.

Running for Seminole were: Riley Khalil, 43rd in 18:18.93; Josh Armstrong, 50th in 18:29.96; Yuro Sewell, 66th in 18:48.26; Kadin Marshall, 85th in 19:13.40; Aaron Miller, 112th in 19:48.96; Trevor Steinle, 141st in 20:52,63 and Easton Atyia, 167th in 23:30.83.

Also competing were: McLoud's Gage Bailey, 75th with a time of 19:00.9; Tecumseh's James Negahnquat, 97th in 19:32.27; McLoud's Santos Lujan, 100th in 19:35.31 and North Rock Creek's Elijah Bloyed, 102nd in 19:37.08.