Nine North Rock Creek softball players honored

Nine North Rock Creek softball players earned All-District 3A-3 awards, including sophomore Haley Hacker being selected as Pitcher of the Year, it was recently announced.

Joining Hacker on the All-District First Team were freshman Sarah Campbell at catcher, sophomore Hannah Earlywine at first base, junior Katie Larson in the outfield and senior Jayden Haney as a utility player.

Four other Lady Cougars were named to the All-District Second Team, including sophomore second baseman Raynee Bass, freshman shortstop Morgan Campbell, sophomore outfielder Olivia VanAntwerp and junior Caty Baack as a utility player.

NRC finished as the Class 3A state runner-up after posting a 32-8 record.