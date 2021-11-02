Oklahoma Baptist outlasts Southern Arkansas, 44-40

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to claim a 44-40 victory over the Southern Arkansas Muleriders on Saturday.

OBU improved to 6-3 overall and 6-3 in the Great American Conference.

This is just the second win in Bison history in Arkansas after OBU gained its first against Arkansas Tech back in 2019.

Coming into Saturday, SAU (3-6 overall and 3-6 in the GAC) held a 5-0 record in head-to-head meetings over the Bison, but that changed. The Muleriders led by 14 at one point in the game, but OBU kept swinging to come out on top and earn its victory after coming so close the last two seasons.

To put more gravity on tonight's triumph, since 2012, Southern Arkansas owned a 24-1 home record against Oklahoma schools. The Bison can now add a loss to the Muleriders' tally.

The offenses combined for nearly 1,000 yards, including 500 from Oklahoma Baptist. OBU converted 30 first downs and totaled 227 yards on the ground, including four rushing scores. Through the air, the Bison charted 273 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per completion.

The contest seemed to quickly get out of control as the Muleriders hopped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, their largest of the game. OBU settled in and got on the board by way of a one-yard Tyler Stuever score to cap off a nine-play, 74-yard drive.

However, the talented SAU squad reached paydirt in a 28-yard response to draw the score to 21-7. With a little under nine minutes left in the inaugural half, Keilahn Harris reached the end zone on a 28-yard dart from Preston Haire to cut the deficit to seven.

OBU brought the margin down to three before the half with another Stuever touchdown and headed into the break down by three.

Southern Arkansas refused to give up the reigns of the game as they returned a kickoff 100-yards to bring their lead to 31-24 with 7:59 left in the third quarter. The Bison remained focused and continued to chip away at the Mulerider lead as the squads exchanged scores until a Jay Jordan interception halted SAU's momentum.

The OBU offense took advantage of the change of possession as Josh Cornell caught a 9-yard touchdown pass with 4:07 left on the clock. The score gave Oklahoma Baptist their first lead of the game, 44-40.

Felipe Alvear made a game-sealing tackle on third down on the ensuing SAU drive, forcing the Muleriders into a desperate fourth-down attempt. The defense stood tall, and the offense wrapped up the first Bison win over Southern Arkansas in victory formation as time wound down.

Haire was electric, as he came close to eclipsing his career-best on the ground with 114 rushing yards. Haire found the end zone three times, once on the ground and twice through the air. He recorded 31 completions, making good on 67.4% of his attempts.

Ten of those completions went to Cornell as the receiver caught a touchdown and racked up 148 yards. Harris collected a touchdown, a part of his seven receptions, while Braden Phipps charted a season-high 40 yards.

Stuever nearly matched Haire as he rumbled to 111 yards, including a season-high three touchdowns.

Linebackers Josh Arnold and Nick Boone caused havoc on the defensive side of the ball all day, collecting nine and eight tackles, respectively. Boone added two tackles for loss and one sack for eight yards. Noah Velicer also recorded a sack.

Jay forced the lone SAU turnover of the day, picking off the Muleriders to alter the state of the game.

Oklahoma Baptist will return home for its biggest contest of the season as nationally-ranked Henderson State (8-1, 8-1 GAC) comes to Shawnee. The Bison will look to claim their first victory in school history over the red-hot Reddies in the 2021-22 season home finale.