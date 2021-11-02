Chandler's Jones, Meeker's Randall Male Co-Athletes of the Week

Chandler senior quarterback Kaden Jones and Meeker cross country runner Riley Randall have been named Tri-County Male Co-Athletes of the Week after outstanding performances for Oct. 25-30.

For the second straight week, Bethel's Baylee Tapley was named Female Athlete of the Week after a sixth-place finish at the 3A state meet.

Jones provided a massive lift during Chandler's 48-7 crushing of Kellyville. He returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to start the game, ran for two more touchdowns of 65 and 9 yards and was 9-of-10 passing for 207 yards and three more scores.

Included in those touchdowns was a 90-yard connection with Alec Jackson in which Jackson snagged the ball about 15 yards downfield and sprinted to the end zone. Jones accounted for 371 yards – 207 passing, 74 yards (on two carries in which both led to touchdowns) and the 90-yard kickoff return.

Randall captured his second straight Class 3A Boys' State Cross Country championship after clocking in at 16:28.41, edging out runner-up and teammate Braxton Bussell, who recorded a time of 16:39.70 in the 5k event.

Randall was regional champion in both 2020 and 2021 as well.

Tapley clocked in at 12:37.16 in the two-mile event after claiming a regional championship the week before.