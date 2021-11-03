Liberty Academy falls twice to Life Christian

Liberty Academy launched the 2021-22 basketball season by dropping both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday night to visiting Life Christian.

In a battle of the Eagles, Life won the girls' game by a 67-48 count while the Life boys were 40-18 victors in the nightcap.

Life Christian 67, Liberty Academy 48 (Girls)

A double-double effort from Liberty's Paris Rimer wasn't enough.

Rimer tossed in 18 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to go with three steals before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Rimer's exit seemed to take the wind out of the Liberty sails. Liberty, which trailed big in the fat halftime 33-15, made a game of it with a 21-10 second quarter and had even sliced the deficit to 45-43 with just over six minutes to go.

But Life doubled up Liberty with a 24-12 fourth quarter to pull away.

Kaley Fletcher added 11 points, eight rebounds and hustled her way to create five steals. Mary Lytle followed with eight points and 13 boards. Britlyn Leader popped in a pair of 3-pointers in finishing with six points and seven boards. Sarah Armstong chipped in two buckets.

Life's Skyler Anderson, off the bench, fired in a game-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Ashley Hamm, a former Liberty Academy student, ended up with 14 points and four boards for the winners. Paityn Edmondson followed with nine points.

Life Christian 40, Liberty Academy 18 (Boys)

Life outscored Liberty 28-8 in the second half in claiming the victory.

Liberty, which hit just one first-half field goal, was 8-of-9 from the free-throw line before halftime in staying in contention at 12-10. Life had three field goals in each of the first two quarters.

A massive 39-19 rebounding advantage by Life proved to be the difference.

Liberty's Nate Gibson led all scorers with 10 points and five rebounds, but went down with an apparent knee injury early in the third quarter.

That led to Life outscoring Liberty 15-5 in the third and 13-3 in the fourth.

No Life player scored in double figures, but reserves Ben Bryant and Tray Harrison led the way with eight points each and another reserve JuJu Harrison tallied seven. Bryant also led Life on the boards with eight.

The rest of Liberty's scoring came from Vincent Nguyen and Ethan Johnson with three points each (all on free throws) and Hunter Blue, off the bench, tacked on a basket.

Liberty Academy is conducting its homecoming on Saturday. The next scheduled regular season games for the Eagles will be Tuesday at home against Destiny Christian.