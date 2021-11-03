OBU's Swaner GAC Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Kaylee Swaner's career-high, seven-point output in Oklahoma Baptist's win at Southern Nazarene last week netted her Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week accolades on Tuesday.

The sophomore scored a hat trick and added an assist during the 10-0 win which kept OBU (10-4-1, 9-1 GAC) in first place of the conference. Additionally, the seven points Swaner recorded were the most by a Bison player this fall.

Those totals for Swaner shot her up the GAC statistical leaderboard. She currently is tied for fourth with 17 points and six goals.

A huge matchup looms for Swaner and the green and gold. On Thursday, the team travels to Southwestern Oklahoma State for a 3 p.m. match. A win for OBU would mark the program's fourth GAC regular season title in the last five years.