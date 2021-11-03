Oklahoma Baptist doubles up Arlington Baptist in exhibition

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

The Oklahoma Baptist men's basketball team concluded exhibition play in a 98-49 handling of Arlington Baptist on Tuesday night inside the Noble Complex.

The Bison came out and shot efficiently as possible, finishing the night at a 59.1% shooting clip. OBU made good on nine 3-pointers and shot over 50% from the charity stripe. Despite scoring 49 points in each half and battling hard on defense, OBU's effort tonight is what people will remember from this game.

OBU held the Patriots to just 32.8% shooting from the floor and forced ABU into 17 mistakes. The Bison tallied 27 points off those turnovers and hustled to 12 second-chance points. The rebound margin was not even close as the Bison brought down 49 total, while Arlington Baptist managed a mere 24.

Oklahoma Baptist had its way in the paint, scoring 60 of its total, and collected 17 points off fast breaks.

Freshman D.J. Freeman had himself a night. Freeman led the squad with 20 points on 9-of-11 (81.8%) shooting in his second outing as a Bison. He made play after play, hustling his way to four boards and an assist. Brantly Thompson was efficient as he's always been, totaling 18 as the next leading scorer. Thompson only missed twice as he knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half.

Nigel Wilcox finished with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and tallied five rebounds. Burke Putnam charted nine points, while Harrison Stoddart denied a team-high five shots. Justin Tene snagged a team-best 10 rebounds while Trace Boling dished a couple of smooth assists.

Oklahoma Baptist will look to begin official play as it opens the regular season on Nov. 12, at home, in the GAC/NSIC Challenge. The event will include GAC foe Southeastern Oklahoma State, Wayne State College, and Minnesota State-Moorehead University.