Oklahoma Baptist women drop exhibition at Texas A&M

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The start of hoops season got underway for Oklahoma Baptist on Wednesday night against Southeastern Conference heavyweight Texas A&M.

Playing inside the Reed Arena, the host Aggies defeated the Bison 89-38.

Two players came off the bench to lead the green and gold. Freshman Kendall Parker and junior Melissa Southard each tallied six points. Senior Andreja Peciuraite added five points and five boards while Sierra Copeland, a newcomer, chipped in with four points and six rebounds.

Senior guard Jaylin Stapleton also pulled down six rebounds to tie for the team-high in that department. Additionally, Kalifa Ford and Mallory Lockhart each scored five.

As expected, A&M’s size in the frontcourt paid dividends as it out-rebounded the Bison 61-40 and had a 21-8 second-chance points advantage.

On the other side, the Bison reached the free throw line 24 times, a game-high, and hit 16 of those shots. Ford and Peciuraite led the way going 3-for-4 each.

OBU was set to wrap up the road trip with another exhibition against the Texas Longhorns Thursday night in Austin.