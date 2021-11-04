Seminole State captures Region II soccer title

Seminole State Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ENID - The Seminole State College women’s soccer team won the NJCAA Region II Soccer Championship on Oct. 30 in Enid.

The Trojans defeated Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa Friday evening in double overtime and won over Rose State College on Saturday to clinch the title. Saturday’s match ended 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout, following another double overtime.

In the victory over Northern, Seminole State's Kiana Tulloch tallied the first goal of the match, an unassisted effort, in the fifth minute. Northern then tied it in the 81st minute to force overtime. Ayano Wyatt then scored in the 107th of double overtime, off an assist from Natalie Monyanez. Goalkeeper Sophie Augustin was credited with five saves for the Trojans.

Seminole State will face Casper College of Wyoming Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. at Rogers State University in Claremore for the district title. The winner of that game will advance to the NJCAA National Tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida.