Shawnee seeks third place in district at Tulsa Bishop Kelley

Third place in District 5A-3 will be on the line Friday night as the Shawnee Wolves visit the Tulsa Bishop Kelley Comets to close out the 2021 regular season.

The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Tulsa.

Both teams have already locked up a playoff berth, but now are are vying for playoff positioning.

Shawnee, 4-5 on the season and 4-2 in the district, has been on two-game slide but has played two of the premier teams in the state in Coweta and top-ranked McAlester respectively.

Kelley is also 4-5 and 4-2 after falling to Coweta 28-14 last week. That snapped a four-game winning streak for the Comets after they opened the season at 0-4.

The 5A-3 playoff qualifiers will square off with the 5A-4 entrants on Nov. 12.

Collinsville (6-0), Pryor (5-1) and Tahlequah (5-1) head up District 5A-4. Collinsville, 9-0 overall, plays at Tahlequah, 7-2 overall, Friday while Pryor, 7-2 overall, is at home with Claremore, 2-7.

Should Collinsville win, the Cardinals are district champions with Pryor finishing second and Tahlequah settling for third. A Tahlequah victory means a three-way logjam at the top.

Bishop Kelley and Shawnee have taken a similar path to this point with identical overall and district records with district losses to the same teams (Coweta and McAlester).

“They have a dual threat quarterback (Will Packard). They played McAlester probably their toughest game of the year,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “They've played good people close and they've beat some good people.”

The Comets have size and speed which benefit their offensive line and defense, according to Sexton.

“They have a good sized offensive line. They're about the size of Coweta,” Sexton said. “On defense, they will play a 3-4 or 4-2-5. They hop back and forth from one another. Their defense will run to the ball well and they tackle well. That's why they are in the upper echelon of Class 5A year in and year out.”

The Wolves are excited about the return of senior Hayden Walker at defensive back, according to Sexton. Though, Sexton was pleased with the experience younger players got in the secondary.

“Sometimes injuries can be a blessing after the fact,” said Sexton. “By the younger guys getting some playing time, it has led to some depth experience.”

Shawnee, coming off the 54-20 home setback to McAlester's Buffaloes, as turnovers and lack of good field position cost the Wolves, who surrendered three touchdowns in the final 5:34 of the first half. The game was tied at 6-all until that point.

Jaylon Orange ran for two of the Shawnee touchdowns of 39 and 17 yards while Kasen Rogers hooked up with Ren Carter on a 21-yard score late in the game.

Other games Friday night include:

Chandler (6-3 overall, 5-1 in District 2A-2) at Prague (7-2, 4-2)

A Lincoln County showdown has extreme importance as four teams are vying for two Class 2A first-round home playoff berths.

The host Red Devils sit in fourth place at 4-2 in the district while Chandler is tied at the top with Crossings Christian and Jones. All three of those teams are each 5-1. All four squads have clinched playoff spots.

Crossings Christian is at Millwood while Jones plays at Meeker in other key district matchups Friday.

The best Prague can finish is third in the district with a win as they face a stiff challenge from the Lions.

Prague head coach Mike Hedge believes the key to stopping Chandler is containing running back Casmen Hill and quarterback Kaden Jones.

“Casmen is the real deal. He's good. If you shut down Casmen you have a chance to win. But if he gets a step or two downfield, it's all downhill from there,” said Hedge. “Their quarterback does a good job. He's real athletic and fast. His feet scare you a lot worse than the passing game.”

Bethel (7-2 overall, 4-2 in District 2A-3) at Purcell (6-3, 4-2)

Bethel's Wildcats and Purcell's Dragons are squaring off for third place in District 2A-3.

Those two teams will face teams from District 2A-4 to open the playoffs on Nov. 12. Marlow currently holds the top spot at 6-0 (9-0 overall).

Four teams - Davis, Lindsay, Frederick and Comanche - are each tied for second at 4-2. One of those teams will not make the playoffs. Davis visits Fredrick and Lindsay plays at Comanche Friday night.

Seminole (8-1 overall, 4-1 in District 3A-3) at Sequoyah Tahlequah (0-8, 0-5)

The Chieftains, already assured of a playoff berth, can land a host spot for the first round of the playoffs against winless Sequoyah Tahlequah Friday night.

Seminole is tied for second with Stigler, but the Chieftains own the tiebreaker after beating Stigler earlier this season. In addition, Stigler must play at undefeated and district leader Lincoln Christian Friday.

Tecumseh (2-7 overall, 1-5 in District 4A-2) at John Marshall (3-6, 2-4)

Douglass (3-6 overall, 1-6 in District 3A-1) at McLoud (2-7, 1-6)

Jones (6-3 overall, 5-1 in District 2A-2) at Meeker (3-6, 2-4)